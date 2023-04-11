Americana Partners LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

