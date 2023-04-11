Americana Partners LLC Sells 10,963 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.63.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.