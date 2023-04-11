Americana Partners LLC Sells 21,833 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

