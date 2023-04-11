Americana Partners LLC Sells 344 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $203.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

