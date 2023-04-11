Americana Partners LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

