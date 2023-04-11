Americana Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.