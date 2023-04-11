Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) PT at $28.14

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 933,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.