Analyzing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 4 1 0 2.20 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than ACNB.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 1.85 $366.12 million $2.35 7.43 ACNB $108.86 million 2.37 $35.75 million $4.15 7.30

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 25.65% 9.70% 0.98% ACNB 32.84% 14.59% 1.35%

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Associated Banc beats ACNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer and Business segment provides individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

