Analyzing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.92) -1.34 ViewRay $102.21 million 5.57 -$107.33 million ($0.58) -5.40

Profitability

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Movano and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -174.30% -139.89% ViewRay -105.01% -93.57% -38.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Movano and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.65%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Movano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ViewRay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViewRay beats Movano on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

