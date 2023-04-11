Analyzing PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.52 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.65 PHX Minerals $53.49 million 1.80 $20.41 million $0.48 5.50

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% PHX Minerals 30.95% 24.51% 16.70%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats PHX Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.