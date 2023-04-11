Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) & Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Financial Comparison

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -59.05% -53.57% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.64% -61.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biomea Fusion and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 6 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.57%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Biomea Fusion has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$81.83 million ($2.79) -8.91 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.44) -6.48

Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.