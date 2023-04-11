Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

