Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

