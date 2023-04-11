Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assurant Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

