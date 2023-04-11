AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,340 shares of company stock valued at $95,715,785 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,554.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,420.73. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

