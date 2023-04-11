Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

