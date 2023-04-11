Avion Wealth Invests $86,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

NASDAQ:META opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

