Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina stock opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $360.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

