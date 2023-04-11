Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
SPYV stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.