Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYV stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.