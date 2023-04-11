Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NGG opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About National Grid

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,070 ($13.25) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.