Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

