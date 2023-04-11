Ballentine Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

