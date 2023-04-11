Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,970,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.