Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $340,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

