Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $224.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

