Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 611 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

MET opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

