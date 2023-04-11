Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,384 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
SQ opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.
SQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,154,913. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
