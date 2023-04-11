Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.