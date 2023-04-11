Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Flex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

