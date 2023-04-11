Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

