Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.36. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

