Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

