Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 218,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 424,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,397 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,256,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after buying an additional 449,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

