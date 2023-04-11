Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 650 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ COST opened at $493.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Further Reading
