Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 650 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ COST opened at $493.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.