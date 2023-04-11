Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 879 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.00 and its 200 day moving average is $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.