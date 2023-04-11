Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

