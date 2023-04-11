Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

