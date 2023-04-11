Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

