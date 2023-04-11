Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

