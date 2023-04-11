Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,440 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 309,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 302,180 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,338,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

