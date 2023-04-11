Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,944 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $1,149,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

