Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 205,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

