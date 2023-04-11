Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.