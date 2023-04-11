BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,658 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.3% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

