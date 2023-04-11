BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 13.9% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 374,936 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,488,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,471,000 after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,419.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 246,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 229,882 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

