BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $44.66 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 38.5% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $77.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.