BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 39,939 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFEM stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.