BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $290.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

