BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2,901.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Trading Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

Shares of URI stock opened at $364.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.67 and its 200 day moving average is $369.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

