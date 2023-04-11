BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

